You have to wonder whether the election turnout might have been even higher if naked voting hadn't been outlawed (see photo).
• Okay, okay we promise to keep the rest of the column clean, starting off with this cuddly T-shirt observation: "Be the Person Your Dog Thinks You Are. " (see photo).
• If you own a cat, forget it.
• Needless to say things have been pretty chaotic the last few days. Perhaps that explains the mysterious midnight delivery of sour pickles to one nextdoor.com reader.
Was some sinister force at work, several wiseacres responded?
"Why has nobody said it was the work of one of the presidential candidates?" a reader asked (incidentally recalling an era when we had two presidential candidates).
Another blamed the errant delivery on the congestion on Broadway and/or one of the turnabouts.
• Whatever, the surprised recipient said she notified the sender, which had no record of the purchase.
• Hmmm. Ghost deliveries, Sour Sis pickles, midnight... Could someone be pregnant? (see photo).
• Or maybe I'm missing the big story. Someone asked, "But how do they taste?" One somewhat excited reply: "Dip in Kool Aid powders, good. So good."
• Unexpected plug: In a TV commercial shown across the nation, the narrator signed off: "I'm Snoop Dogg from Long Beach." Yes, that Snoop Dogg.
• Josh Craig's drone and I have something in common: We both went off course recently. Craig's drone flew away and did not return. And I errantly said Craig's residence is in Long Beach when it's actually Villa Park.
Craig is hopeful about recovery. I'm afraid it's a bit late for recovery in my case.
