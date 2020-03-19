That was no typographical error that Nick Lombardo of Long Beach spotted on the 405 Freeway. I'm referring to the message board that asks folks not to drive while "intexicated" (see photo). It's part of a new campaign by Caltrans to cut down on driving while distracted.
Other warnings I've seen also take note of the digital age with such reminders as:
"Get Your Head Out of My Apps" and "Honk If You Love Jesus; Text While Driving If You Want to Meet Him" (see additional photos).
• Eye-catching slogans all. I just hope that they don't distract drivers.
• Every neighborhood has its little mysteries. In Belmont Shore, a resident complained in nextdoor.com that the alarm clock of a neighbor "jolts" her out of bed with a loud "incessant" beeping.
How incessant?
On a recent weekend day, she said, the beeping began at 6:20 a.m. and didn't let up until 7:50 a.m, almost 90 minutes later.
Mystery (cont.) Nextdoor.com readers came up with several possible explanations, apart from the obvious one that the alarm-clock owner is being just plain rude.
One raised the possibility — perhaps the alarm noise-maker worked on the weekend and was off during the week.
Another wondered if the alarm-clock owner could be deaf.
• Incidentally, the sleep-deprived resident said the clock owner is a different kind of person during the week: "He/she turns it off within 3-5 minutes of the ringing."
I'll keep you apprised on that one.
• Nextdoor.Com Gripe of the Week: As for previous reports that Long Beach's peacocks came from Palos Verdes, a reader asked: "How does that work? Can we send our coyotes to Palos Verdes?"
Of course not, though another reader wondered, tongue in cheek, if we should just feed coyotes and turn them into pets.
• Weird science: The arrival of spring reminds me of a card I received from a young student around this time of year — a card that sort of mixed up an old saying. It said: "May Flowers Bring April Showers."
