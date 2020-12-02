A couple of weeks ago, I underwent a memory test from a specialist (hey, we oldtimers have to monitor our health).
Most of the questions were simple, "What city do you live in?" "What county do you live in?" etc. Fortunately, I wasn't asked a tougher one that November day, such as, "Who is President?"
• Incidentally I remembered some of the identical answers from last year's memory checkup. But maybe that's part of the exercise — recollecting last year's questions.
• Forgettable political memories: The Democrats have had some low moments over the last few decades, including a 405 Freeway billboard that provided humor at the expense of the Demos (see photo). By the way, the Democrats won that year (1992), with Bill Clinton edging George H.W. Bush by several noses.
And I think the blue party is in good shape for 2020.
• Trump, the EarlyYears: In 2000, businessman Donald Trump found himself mentioned. as a possible presidential candidate of the Reform Party, which was scheduled to hold its convention in Long Beach.
But a reception for Reform Party leaders didn't go well. The room "was crowded with Elvis look-alikes," Trump later said, "resplendent in various campaign buttons and anxious to give me a pamphlet" recounting one conspiracy theory or another.
Trump dropped out, comic Jay Leno said, so he could "spend more time with his hair."
• Human message boards: My old colleague Bob Cuomo spotted a grocery clerk who seems to have grown tired of being asked about the location of the canned pumpkin (see photo).
• And, finally: Congratulations to the Fun.com website for offering what I think may be the ugliest Christmas sweater of the season (see photo).
Hope i haven't offended all you Zombie Santa fans.
Jolly Steve can be found at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.