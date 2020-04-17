Remember the days when banks and pawn shops posted no-mask signs (see photo)? Guess the rest of society has caught up, temporarily.
• Masks don't have to be worn indoors but the general stay-inside restriction has put demands on newly homebound workers. "My cat keeps walking on my keyboard," noted one insurance worker.
• It seemed like everyone was trying to stay busy. A sign held by a grinning senior citizen on Colorado Avenue said: "Busy Doing Nothing."
Good work! I think.
• Some people have tried to use their extra time to make new acquaintances, as this tongue-in-cheek tale from Marilyn Stein illustrates (see photo).
• Communications have been difficult at times. I donned my mask for a 4-minute walk the other day and nearly every mask-less person I encountered stepped off the sidewalk or into the street to avoid me. The only person who spoke to me was impossible to understand. He was wearing a mask.
• As for me, I have found time for food — eating. I was interested the other day when reader Nick Lombardo snapped a shot of a Rally's Hamburgers billboard that proclaimed, "Fries Are Our Love Language" (see photo). I would vote for tortilla chips over fries but this may require more research.
Others launched investigations of neighborhood mysteries, such as emails that said, "Let's Go Bear Hunting."
My first reaction was: Look, I'm a tolerant person. But an invding peacock is one thing, invading bears is quite another.
• As many readers now know, it was a harmless scavenger hunt in which kids and parents went around the neighborhood looking for toy bears displayed by residents.
Even that explanation "failed to prevent a controversy (no surprise when nexdoor.com fans became involved).
One person who apparently read only a few words, thought a real bear chase was being planned and scolded the project with the words "Get your jollies killing animals."
A second reader, while seemingly aware it was a joke, said: 'Why is the terminology necessary?"
Still, another reader wondered if children would suffer any psychological damage in the future.
"You can't seriously think they will lead to a generation full of big game-hunters," said one resident.
Another mischievous reader pointed out that they had the best solution: "We have a bear but we never let him out to roam."
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.