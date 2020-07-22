Face-mask holdouts could be uncomfortable in more ways than one, according to a photo sent along by Bob Cuomo, my old colleague (see photo).
• As for the controversy over the 6-foot rule, consider the alternative (see photo). One sign I saw put it this way: "6 feet Apart Today is Better Than 6 Feet Under Tomorrow" (see photo).
• And the idea of being isolated? A sign pointed out: "Rapunzel was in Isolation and she was rescued by a prince" ( see photo).
• After reports of a naked man knocking on doors in Belmont Shore, one nextdoor.com contributor complained: "I would like to know what people are on that makes so many of them strip naked here in Long Beach. I've never seen so many discarded clothes on sidewalks/bushes in my life."
Which prompted another reader to suggest that Long Beach change its motto to "Woodstock of the West."
Well, it beats "Iowa by the Sea."
• The naked truth (cont.): Of course, some people are complaining that there hasn't been enough stripping lately (see photo).
• In school I was one of those students stuck with two left feet. Nothing much has changed. In my seniors exercise class, I was having trouble keeping up with the exercise routines of a gyrating student in front of me. Then I realized she was not dancing. She was trying to kick palm fruit out of our outdoor area.
At least my two left feet stayed six feet away.
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.