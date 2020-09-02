Just received a free 2021 calendar and my only reaction is, C'mon, 2021, hurry up so we can move on to another year and forget this one.
• In the meantime: Eagle-eyed Bob Cuomo sent along some info on the modern work, or nonwork, week (see photo).
• And Mary Kate Roccato wrote nextdoor.com to thank whoever in the Bluff Park area was posting such humorous notes as: "I want to be 14 again ruining my life differently."
Note to the ex-14-year-old: Better pass on one forecast! (see photo).
• Do I know you? Roccato also reported seeing a peacock staring motionless at its reflection outside a parked car for at least 30 minutes.
• Finally, Cal State Long Beach's Pete the Prospector is gone but, don't worry mascot fans, there are other interesting specimens in this region, including: UC Santa Cruz's Sammy the Slug, UC Irvine' s Ant Eater, Stanford's Tree (for the school's marching band), and, a bit further out, Artie the Fighting Artichoke (Scottsdale, Ariz., J.C.) and the Fighting Pickle of the North Carolina School of Arts.
• In the latter case, campusexplorer.com pointed out that the Pickle's school is "not known for producing nor consuming especially good pickles." And it's a terrible shade of green (see photo).
• Back home: Cal State LA was originally the Diablos (Spanish for devils) in part because of a campus drive by students "who thought it would be amusing to have the Los Angeles Angels play the Cal State Devils," the Press-Telegram reported years ago.
Alas there were protests from folks who sensed a satanic presence. The Dialos were redubbed the Golden Eagles.
So far no one has messed with the Fighting Pickle's name.
Steve Harvey, man of many masks, can be found at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.