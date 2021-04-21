A nextdoor.com reader laments that since moving here a year ago she has been unable to find any Long Beach shirts or pullovers.
"When friends come and visit, they always ask for one and I haven't seen any," she said.
In contrast, she added, " I always see that Seal Beach has stuff like that or Santa Monica or Laguna."
Only in LB to the rescue!
How about something with a fitness theme: "My Bicycle Was Stolen in Long Beach" (see photo). I saw such a shirt advertised in the Long Beach Swag shop for $30.
Not exactly a steal, but there you go.
• Speaking of low crimes: I was reading up on Long Beach history when I was reminded of one of Long Beach's most inept bad guys — Elmer McCurdy. McCurdy was a turn of the 20th century gunman who pulled several jobs — almost all failures. He was killed in 1911 by a posse after nearly killing himself while blowing up a safe.
But that was only the start. His body, unclaimed, was bought and sold so often by carnivals that folks forgot he was once a real person not a dummy (see photo).
The truth became known in 1976 when a member of a crew on the 1976 TV show "The Six Million Dollar Man" accidentally pulled off his arm at the Nu Pike amusement park here in LB.
Eventually he was buried in Oklahoma, his second career over, hopefully.
Some locals believe they have seen Elmer's ghost. I'd be more inclined to believe them if they said that this ghost constantly crashed into things while moving about.
• Meanwhile, back on Earth, residents seem more concerned about human — or canine — visitors. You can find all manner of warnings from dogs, even from their handlers (see photo).
• When I was a kid, my Dad would jokingly run through his checklist each morning before leaving for work. "Got my wallet," he'd intone. "Got my glasses. Got my keys."
And just to make sure that everyone was paying attention, "Got my teeth."
My kids are all grown up now, but when they visit I try to keep the tradition alive. Even though the 2021 recitation includes more checks: "Got my cell phone, got my masks."
Yes, masks — I carry around three because I misplace them so often.
