When writer Scott Wilson saw a collection of body parts at a soon-to-be closed Sears in Los Altos, he couldn't help observing that the store was on its "last legs"(see photo).
And that the store was evidently holding a half-off sale.
• Around this time of year I'm reminded of a Rossmoor bulletin board item of a few years ago regarding two "suspicious" females in green uniforms who were pushing a wagon through a residential area. The pair, one rather tall and one short, rang a doorbell, "lingered for a while and moved on to the next house."
Another neighbor responded: "If you give her $5, they will go away. And — bonus — they leave you cookies!"
Yes, it was a joking tribute to Girl Scout cookies.
• Turning to serious matters, sort of: A reader spotted a sign posted by a resident who will buy only Thin Mints from the young ladies in green (see photo). Thin Mints, by the way, are the biggest sellers of the scouts' offerings. Certainly bigger than one of the newest varieties: vegan cookies.
• Since restaurant restrictions are being relaxed, please pardon me while I say hi to my favorite servers, including Dolly, Luis, Renee, Zac, Francesca, Allie, Antonio, Dani, Bela, Sean, Daniel, Liam, Hernando, Ramon, Eddie, Jose, Amber and a couple of Davids. Yes, I'm sort of a big eater.
• Another unusual turn in sports: One that figures to be temporary. Grunion contributor Amy Orr happened upon a match of COVID-safe soccer (see photo).
• One bad thing about getting your house worked on is that you can no longer gripe about neighbors who are doing the same.
