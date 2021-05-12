Go ahead — eat a donut.
C'mon, just take one bite. After all, you'll be doing something patriotic.
June 4 is National Donut Day.
• Despite the dieting craze in this country, we know that you donut worshipers are still out there, sneaking an occasional glazed or jelly (see photos).
• As for the big day, June 4, many shops, including the Dunkin giant at Seventh and Pacific Coast Highway, will give out a free donut to anyone who buys a beverage that day. (Yes, any beverage, even a small coffee if you're a cheapskate like me.)
And please check to make sure that the offer still holds before descending on a shop.
• The June observance (it's the first Friday of June) was not chosen to lessen the boredom of June Gloom. Rather it was set by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor women who brought supplies to soldiers during World War 1. Some soldiers actually fried dough in their helmets — hence the term "dough boy."
• As for the "doughnut" spelling, it began to change in the late 1800s because "donut" looked easier for foreigners to pronounce.
• Somewhat confusingly there is also a National Donut Day Nov. 5, also started by the Salvation Army as a fundraiser.
• Long Beach has been called the "Donut Capital of the U.S." with almost 700 shops, according to one count, 200 more than bagel-crazy New York.
• The towering donut that was kidnapped in the Disney movie "Zootopia" looks suspiciously like the Seventh Street landmark (see photo).
• Many of the donut operations were started by Cambodian-born emigres or relatives who followed the emigres and didn't mind working long hours. One story has it that the custom of packing donuts in pink boxes began in Long Beach with a Cambodian-born competitor whose ailing wife liked the color.
Another more prosaic tale holds that a different owner spotted empty boxes in the back of a competitor's store and bought them at discount prices.
A few years ago, I asked an emigrant how donuts in the U.S. compare to those in Cambodia. "We don't have donuts in Cambodia," he replied.
