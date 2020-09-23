There's talk about how the pandemic will change us in various ways. For instance, I saw a T-shirt that said; "Stay inside, social distance, clean yourself. OMG, I've become a housecat!" (see photo).
• The Devil you say: Voting time will be here soon (see photo). This is one election where I haven't heard any poll predictions.
• During a recent heat wave, Gazette writer Kurt Eichsteadt was looking for a fan in a home improvement store. He asked a masked female employee if they had any and she replied, "No, but I'll come to your place and fan you myself."
Just goes to show, I guess, that in this challenging economy, employees are willing to take an extra step to provide better customer service.
• You might think that after 73 years the unsolved Black Dahlia murder case would have faded into obscurity. Not so.
In an 11,000-word piece on the Dahlia in crimereads.com, author Miles Corwin relates how the department still receives a call a week or so about Elizabeth Short. She was a 22-year-old, part-time Long Beach resident and would-be actress who was found murdered in an L.A. vacant lot.
She was given her nickname, which refers to her dark hair, by friends whom she'd meet with at a drugstore (now demolished) on Linden Avenue in Long Beach. She lived off and on at the Washington Hotel (now the restored Holly House Apartments), a few blocks away.
Meanwhile, says LAPD Det. Mitzi Roberts, the calls keep coming in "from so-called witnesses or relatives and even confessed killers" as well as "nut jobs who claimed to have solved the case based on astrological numbers or pyramids."
But no one on Earth has solved it.