Welcome to Only in L.B.'s gala Christmas special! What? You say Christmas was several days ago? Oh, no. (A friend suggests that I circle Dec. 25 next time so I don't forget.)
• In the meantime, I hope that Santa was good to you, even you reckless sleigh drivers (see photo).
• My favorite gift was from Mrs. Only in LB ‚ a homemade calendar showing many images of Zeep the Sheep, the papier mache mascot on the front lawn of Fire Department No.2 on Third Street (see photo).
While records are scanty, Zeep is believed to be the last survivor of a nativity scene that was torn down in the 1980s.
The calendar shows a St. Patrick's Day Zeep, an Easter Rabbit Zeep, (oh, what big ears you have!), a 4th of July Zeep, a Beach Bum Zeep (in Speedos), a Turkey Zeep, and of course a Santa Zeep.
The calendar is a fitting tribute to Zeep, who has disappeared several times over the years, reportedly at the hands of other jurisdictions.
For instance, Zeep was once painted solid black and adorned with Los Angeles police stickers. Not sure if that case was ever cracked.
• Zeep's latest campaign is reminding folks to keep at 6 least feet from others. Or in sheep talk: KEEP BAAAACK 6 Feet.
(If you're not sure how far 6 feet is, I saw a sign hanging in a market that said those in line should be 6 feet apart, or "The Average Length of a CVS Receipt." )
• By the way: Surprises are, of course, part of Christmas, I was also delighted to receive a robo mail whose origin was given as "United States" (see photo). Imagine that — all 328 million residents of this country sending me a greeting.
Sorry, I may be a bit late with the thank yous.
• This also a time to reflect. Since you asked — or surely were about to ask — let me share these words of wisdom from a long-ago preschool classmate of my son:
"Eat, eat, eat. Sleep sleep sleep. Play, play, play."
• And, finally, if all else fails, try to remember to be the person your dog thinks you are. (Cat-owners, well you're out of luck).
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.