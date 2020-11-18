First, how about the good news concerning Thanksgiving calories (see photo)? That's a relief.
Of course, if you happen to see some evidence to the contrary, there's always a simple refrigerator exercise (see photo).
• Incidentally, Polly's Gourmet Coffee has changed its name to Sheldrake's Coffee Roasting (in honor of founder Mike Sheldrake). Lest you were afraid the servers might have become snootier, no chance. The signs say, "New Name, Same Jokes."
It called to mind other slogans with edgier appearances, including:
"Where the customer Is usually wrong." (Acapulco Inn).
"Our parking sucks but our food is worth it." (Picarelli's)
"If it's a good car, it's a miracle. (Miracle Used Cars).
Bad Mood. (Clothes shop of same name.)
Two Idiots Selling Furniture. (No kidding and now folded.)
"Two in a Row." (Pledges to fans on JackFM 93.1 radio.)
• Keep your eyes open and your galoshes on your feet: Nextdoor.com carried an item that said: "White puddle missing today."
• Our local football team, the Chargers (2-7), has lost game after game since they sneaked out of San Diego without hardly leaving a forwarding address. But at least they did inspire a memorable sign at a San Diego-area church (see photo).
• I really don't mind the fact that no one offered me congratulations on World Redhead Day, held lately in London. Perhaps it's partly due to the fact that I lost my red locks long ago. Guess I'll just wait for World Red Noggin Day.
• At least once a month, while I'm working on a story, I get a message that says: "Conversation marked as not important."
Shhh, Google! I don't want anyone to find out.
