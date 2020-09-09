A friend of mine mentioned that summer would be ending in less than three weeks and my first reaction was, Summer ending? I didn't even know it had started!
Guess with all the disasters I hadn't noticed.
• In retrospect, I should have known we were in September because, as old-time Long Beachites can tell you, there's always a heat wave just as the kids are returning to school.
• Was our family prepared for the heat? Certainly — with the exception of not having air conditioning. Little thing like that.
• You see, when we moved here three decades ago, we thought, what do we need a.c. for? After all, we would be living in a beach town bathed by soft breezes. We've stubbornly held to that position.
• Of course, the pandemic doesn't help. Two heaven-sent marquees have reminded followers to wear a face mask (see photos).
• Weighty vow: On a T-shirt, meanwhile, a reader wrote that social distancing should apply to snacking (see photo).
• Thought for the day: "Hugh Hefner became famous while staying home in his jammies. I tried the same thing and it didn't work."
• Wheelin' and dealin': A reader told nextdoor.com that after her bicycle was stolen, she found what looked like her bike on a web site. She asked the suspect, who said it was a gift from her uncle. The next day, she checked again and found that the suspect listed five bikes. "All from her uncle?" asked the victim.
• Did you see where Long Beach ranked No. 17 out of 131 dog friendly areas in the nation? Good, but I know one category where this city would rank much higher: peacock-friendly areas.
• Meanwhile, cats have a social club in Long Beach. Kittens only please, though. Adult cats, such as my beast Freddie, would only join a social club if they could be the sole member.
And, finally, as though anyone needed a reminder of the fires in California, a blood red sun rose silently above a Belmont Heights diner, leaving a reflexion of the K-rail (see photo).
Steve Harvey can be found at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9, but never in his jammies.