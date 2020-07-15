Have you come down with a bad case of the munchies? A dispensary on Pacific Coast Highway may offer relief, at least on Tuesdays (see photo).
• Smile: Being a sidewalk greeter is no simple matter when you're not supposed to get within six feet of a passerby, let alone shake hands with him or her.
But little problems like that don't discourage Jim Gorsuch, who has been waving to passersby outside McCarty's Jewelry on Second Street in Belmont Shore for a decade.
"It's part of the adventure," the greeter said with a smile.
Of course, just as a precaution, when the store reopened, McCarty's owner Page Henley says he reminded him of the new rules.
'He's just so naturally friendly," explained Henley.
Gorsuch, who is also a security guard for the business, was hired to give the operation "a personal touch." (Henley is a bit vague on the greeter's hours, for security reasons.)
Greeters are something of a tradition in the beach area, dating back to the late 1800s when a Portuguese fisherman known as Old Joe Lucas would wave to stagecoaches passing through the Laguna Beach area. Old Joe was succeeded by white-bearded Eiler Larsen in the early 1900s.
More recently, there was a 60ish character named Bob Burt, who recently died. Burt worked the corner of Bellflower and PCH and accepted some donations but never asked for money.
Gorsuch, who accepts no tips, said shoppers seemed to enjoy his presence despite the social distancing restrictions. When I monitored the operation one recent afternoon I noticed that some passersby — perhaps thinking he was a panhandler — ignored him. Gorsuch's smile never dimmed.
• Overheard: A Long Beach customer trying on her new hearing said, "The parrots are louder."
• And, finally: A friend sent me a snapshot of a "non-political post," (see photo), which generated such comments as:
It's "on the left, so it's a left-winger." "The post leans right." Non-political "unless it is a fence on the border of the U.S.and Mexico." "It's surrounded by grass by the hippies and their marijuana lobby."
Glad we were able to interpret this one for you!
Steve Harvey be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com. His Twitter handle is @sharvey9.