The Spruce Goose is back!
What I mean is, that name is back. It's a banana-flavored concoction at the Ample Hills creamery off Second Street.
The name captures "the thrilling sensation of taking flight," a press release says. Maybe. But just to set the record straight, the giant flying boat made just one, half-minute during its stormy career. This Spruce Goose doesn't fly either, nor does it look like a plane.
Considering the controversy over the Goose's cost, size and practicality, a more appropriate ice cream might be rocky road.
• My mail carrier, Eric Mossman, says a colleague making his rounds was nipped by a cat. It drew some blood, too. Sounds like the animal was getting into the Halloween spirit. Yes, of course, it was a black cat.
• Which may have prompted dark thoughts about our feline friends (see photos), including 3-mouthed beasts and the Flat Earth Society.
• Meanwhile there's more evidence that stores are going all out to catch the eye of shoppers (see photo).
• It looks like we're going to have two world champions in L.A. If so, I'll be left with a sort of incomplete feeling. We need just one definitive champion. What we should do is have a playoff between the two in another sport. Maybe the Dodgers vs. the Lakers in volleyball ("Good serve!" LeBron; "Great pitching, Clayton!"). Could be exciting.
• I was trying to enter a medical building when I got tangled up in the path of two people exiting — one a street person in tattered clothing and the other a security guard. Finally, the street guy — who had apparently lost his own case — pointed at me and told the cop: "Oh, let the old guy in."
The kind endorsement worked. I was allowed in.
• Okay, enough from the old guy. Talk to you next week.
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.