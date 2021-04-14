As for accounts of folks trying to get rid of ghosts in these parts, reader Daniel Lewis wrote in nextdoor.com, "Pursuant to the eviction moratorium, I don't think you can do anything until June 30."
• Floating right along: Like everyone else, I can't wait for movie theaters to throw their doors wide open. But it's not the films I've missed. It's the popcorn. I figure it's been about 60 years since I've gone this long without a handful.
And don't give me that hooey about buying packaged stuff in the market. Doesn't taste the same — a problem I've also found with store-bought Dodger dogs.
• Baseball season is here, reminding me of the fun I used to have with my kids' teams, overhearing the explosive inside stories that the media never knew about. Like the kid who wouldn't slide on the basepaths because his mother told him she had just washed his pants and and didn't want him to get them dirty again.
Then there was the opposing pitcher who had a sort of strange throwing motion, which he later attributed to the fact that his protective cup had broken in half in the middle of the game and he kept on playing without telling anyone.
• Nature's solution: Jo Montgomery, commenting on an outbreak of black-and-white creatures in her neighborhood, said: "I used to have a neighborhood skunk who would come through the cat door and into the kitchen to eat cat food."
Luckily, she went on, it was a baby. After a while it couldn't fit into the cat door anymore.
• Maybe it's just me but I get the feeling that pets are becoming sassier, two examples being a squirrel demanding that a bird feeder be filled, and a dog no longer willing to fetch (see accompanying).
• I read a piece on our secrecy being threatened by modern gizmos. It isn't of course a new concern. A few years ago a reader sent me a seemingly outrageous notice in a restroom that said: "Toilet cameras are for research purposes only" (see accompanying).
Actually, it was an April Fool's joke,
• I've been having neck and back pains lately — old guy stuff — and one doctor said I should walk more erectly, comparing my head to a bowling ball. For a split second I thought he was making a wisecrack about my baldness. Guess I'm really getting paranoid.
