Okay, Valentine's Day is past. Take a deep breath. If it didn't work out so well for you, perhaps one supplier could help (see photo).
• Or you could take a vacation — get away from it all. Just don't get carried away on the ski slopes — pardon the pun (see photo).
• A Good Samaritan, or perhaps a jokester, wrote in nextdoor.com that "while out running I found some cash on the grass. If you think it might be yours, message me details."
Several folks responded, but most of the replies weren't, well, very helpful. "I lost about $5,000 at the local casino, around 11:30 at night," wrote one.
Another said he also lost bills, which he positively remembered as being "probably folded, had a number on all four corners and a President's face on each bill." (Hmmm. Sounded so familiar, but I couldn't help)
Another said, "If you look closely, my name is on it (the cash)," said a contributor, who gave her last name as "Trust."
Finally there was this from one jogger who asked the cash finder the only thing that really mattered: "How far did you run?"
• Speaking of mysteries: "What kind of a spider is this?" a nextdoor reader asked.
"A big one," said one respondent.
The consensus seemed to be that it was what is known as a jumping spider, harmless to humans (though not insects).
"Here's one that was proudly showing off how they were helping with a caterpillar moth problem I was having," wrote Angelo Ribeiro (see photo).
Nevertheless, some readers weren't anxious to get too close, despite such testimonials as, "I had one in my car for 3 days!"
"OMG," reacted another: "I would be taking the bus."
• And, finally, colleague Kurt A. Eichsteadt writes: "My friend gave me a coupon from the back of her grocery store receipt for 40% off your first purchase. Discount coupons for the weed store on the back of your grocery store receipt! Is this a great country, or what?"
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.