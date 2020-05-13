Publicist Elizabeth Borsting spotted an offer that no true foodie could resist: A sign that said, "Free pizza with purchase of house." (see photo).
(But will they hold the anchovies?)
• Borsting also had news about Long Beach's Little Free Library, which she helped found on the pie-shaped corner of Granada and The Toledo about a decade ago. Its motto: "Take a Book, Return a Book."
Unfortunately, some passers-by with a twisted sense of humor stole the gnome and the sign, seemingly putting the library in peril.
But when news of the thefts got out, Borsting said, her group was besieged with books. And it has been active ever since (especially with stay-at-home orders in place).
A mysterious soul even wipes and tidies up the books nightly. "We have no idea who it is," Borsting said.
Soon another "Free Library" sign will be posted. The original one hung free. "This time we'll use nails," she said.
• Elsewhere: A kind of quarantine math has developed among food deliverers. For instance, Costco has a 2-day delivery that can take as long as 14 days (see photo).
• One bright spot of this period is that traffic is lighter. In fact, many younger Californians may never have seen it so light. But it is possible to move from Point A to Point B, as one sign indicates (see photo.)
• Unbelievable! Local actor/director Darrell Kunitomi came upon this unusual note:
"Today marks 5 weeks of isolation. Been running 2.5 miles/day, drinking 2 gallons of of water, cut out all meat, sugar-free, (have) 30-minute home workout, cleaned out all the closets and finished half the house projects on my list!!!"
The anonymous writer confessed: "I have no idea whose post this is, but I am really proud of them so I decided to copy and paste."
A friend of Kunitomi, who read the original note, responded: "Good thing they 'fessed up. I was ready to kill you."
