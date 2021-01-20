Overheard at my exercise class: A mask-wearer said: "Never thought I'd have a tan line across my nose."
• Yes, amid all the disturbing news, there was room for some humor out there.
• For instance, a day-care where wives can drop off their husbands and go shopping (see photo).
• An animal clinic that fills me with optimism. I mean, if Sylvester and Tweety Bird can get along...
• Meanwhile, reader Marion Shanker saw a sweater warning — in salty language! — that we oldsters are a potent political force (see photo).
• Of course, there was the usual quibbling among next door.com contributors.
• One reader complained of seeing dogs romping on a beach that was off limits to pooches. Another wondered why, if the owner insisted on taking Fido to the seashore, he couldn't keep him in the water until they left.
• Another reader said, "I'm sorry but are (unlicensed dogs) that big of a deal?... I'm a cat person."
• That inspired someone else to say, "Call the cops." Which drew this retort: "You need help."
• Another reader, looking for the positive side (thank goodness), mentioned that Pete, Belmont Shore's resident peacock (see photo), looked fit and happy.
• But that seemed to irritate a neighbor, who said, "Stop feeding Pete, he's looking fat like you all." (Oh my. As Gary Cooper said in the movie "The Virginian," "Smile when you call me that.")
• And for the record, Pete looked pretty svelte when his photo was taken the other day (see photo). He has every reason to smile, if peacocks smile.
Steve Harvey, who is a real person, not an actor, can be found at steveharvey9@gmail.com or @sharvey9.