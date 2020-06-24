Overheard in a medical building: Employees laughing about a screwup in which birthday greetings allegedly were sent to doctors all on the same day. The culprit: a new computer system, of course.
But look at the positive side. It's a reminder of that saying — live every day as if it were your birthday.
• One problem: What day is it, anyway? Thursday? Monday? Saturday? Who knows anymore?
• I'm still trying to complete a quiz that a friend gave me. (see photo). I think I studied for it too much the night before.
• Parking is also puzzling if you believe the sign that Bob Cuomo found (see photo).
• I know one thing. No matter how well one anti-fog car spray works I'm not going near a product called: "Quick Spit" (see photo).
• What would Mom say? A local bookstore had an online ad on Father's Day eve that said in part: "Learn More" for the book: "'The Top Five Outlaws: Jessie James, Billy the Kid, John Dillinger and Bonnie and Clyde."
Well, I guess it would fill a need for people who miss ranking things like basketball and football teams in this sports-less time.
• A mock protest from a 70ish character to a buddy at a local coffee shop: "Hey, my knee's only 50!"
• On a somber note; Sorry to report that Bob Burt, Long Beach's unofficial greeter for several years, has died in Kingman, Ariz.
Burt, who was in his 60s, was a fixture near the corner of Seventh Street and Pacific Coast Highway next to the Dunkin' Donut stand, where he would wave to passersby at rush hour.
Disdaining a sign, he asked for no handouts, though he would accept an occasional donation.
He died in Arizona where he had settled with family members, said art photographer Ellen Butler, who befriended him in his final years.
His slogan was: "Keep smiling."
Legend has it that once at a red light a driver started to give him a contribution but couldn't find his cash. Burt was said to have offered a few bucks to tide the driver over. Bob just wanted to chat, anyway.
Butler recalled another time when Burt noticed that the dress of a female passenger had become caught in the door. "Bob kept waving at her to let her know," Butler said. " But she thought he was asking for money and wouldn't look at him."
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.