Driving through always-exciting Long Beach, I noticed a lawn sign that said: "Lost Drone! Return Home Failed." (see photo).
Sounds like a teenager had ignored a command from the parents.
• Hole-y: There's some disagreement over why doughnut boxes are often pink. One version holds that the color was selected by a Cambodian pioneer in Long Beach because it was the favorite color of his ailing wife.
Another version holds that an owner going into the business noticed a supplier's surplus of pink boxes and bought them at a discount.
• Whatever, Long Beach has been called the doughnut capital of the world, owing to the proliferation of shops. Many were opened by Cambodian immigrants who were fleeing their homeland. One survey showed that Long Beach had 680 doughnut shops compared to 475 for New York.
Which is ironic in a way. When an early pioneer was asked how the doughnuts in Cambodia compared to those of Long Beach, he said: "We don't have doughnuts in Cambodia."
They've been playing catch-up ever since (see photo).
• Nice to see that those sign-stealing Houston Astros, who may have cost the Dodgers a world title with their thievery a few years back, were pretty much ignored this year. Except perhaps at a tire shop in Lakewood (see photo).
• Guess you could say that i'm learning my Yoga the hard way. The other day my seniors exercise class came to a halt when one worker thought I was having some sort of physical problem. (I was down on all fours.)
Turned out I was just warming up at my own slow pace. I apologized to my instructor for holding things up. She laughed and said I looked as though I was doing the "Cat/Cow" stretch.
I was afraid to ask her if I looked more like the cat or the cow.
Steve Harvey can be found at steveharvey9@gmail.com andl@sharvey9.