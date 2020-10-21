• I want you to know I'm still working on the origin of those off-shore sounds that some folks have contacted nextdoor.com about.

Naturally, some of these ear-witness accounts came with strange, possibly tongue-in-cheek, stories.

Explained one reader: "Ghost sounds from four years ago — Long Beach's haunted coast."

Said another: "The horns sound whenever there's a party on the beach at Bay Shore."

Wait a minute. Fog... horns... hmmm. Maybe... fog horns? Are they what is causing those blasts? Yes! Apparently a number of followers have moved here with no idea what the horns were.

Just another mystery solved by Only in Long Beach.

• By the way, several followers felt comfortable with fog horns on duty. Isn't our traffic hazardous enough?

And of course, they offer a touch of romanticism to our community.

• Back on shore: A lost cat named Ziggy returned to his owner after a 26-day disappearance. The owner said Ziggy looked healthy, though his voice was a little rough.

The owner couldn't help but wonder what type of experiences Ziggy had during those 26 days. A solution was offered to that problem by one wiseacre; "Kittycam!"

• So the Dodgers are in the World Series and they got there without listening to the advice of one impatient fan a couple of  years ago.(see photo).

• Sad to report I haven't had any celebrity robo calls from celebrities this election.

In the past I've listened to (though never spoken) with several such personages. One night out for dinner with friends I couldn't resist saying: "Guess who I hung up on today? Arnold Schwarzenegger!"

• The New Year is approaching and you want to make a good impression on the boss, so I've enclosed a "100 percent" plan (see photo).

Did I say the New Year? Just when I was getting used to saying 2019.

Steve Harvey is lost in the fog somewhere at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.

Tags

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

Load comments