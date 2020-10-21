• I want you to know I'm still working on the origin of those off-shore sounds that some folks have contacted nextdoor.com about.
Naturally, some of these ear-witness accounts came with strange, possibly tongue-in-cheek, stories.
Explained one reader: "Ghost sounds from four years ago — Long Beach's haunted coast."
Said another: "The horns sound whenever there's a party on the beach at Bay Shore."
Wait a minute. Fog... horns... hmmm. Maybe... fog horns? Are they what is causing those blasts? Yes! Apparently a number of followers have moved here with no idea what the horns were.
Just another mystery solved by Only in Long Beach.
• By the way, several followers felt comfortable with fog horns on duty. Isn't our traffic hazardous enough?
And of course, they offer a touch of romanticism to our community.
• Back on shore: A lost cat named Ziggy returned to his owner after a 26-day disappearance. The owner said Ziggy looked healthy, though his voice was a little rough.
The owner couldn't help but wonder what type of experiences Ziggy had during those 26 days. A solution was offered to that problem by one wiseacre; "Kittycam!"
• So the Dodgers are in the World Series and they got there without listening to the advice of one impatient fan a couple of years ago.(see photo).
• Sad to report I haven't had any celebrity robo calls from celebrities this election.
In the past I've listened to (though never spoken) with several such personages. One night out for dinner with friends I couldn't resist saying: "Guess who I hung up on today? Arnold Schwarzenegger!"
• The New Year is approaching and you want to make a good impression on the boss, so I've enclosed a "100 percent" plan (see photo).
Did I say the New Year? Just when I was getting used to saying 2019.
Steve Harvey is lost in the fog somewhere at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.