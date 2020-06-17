A Fourth Street restaurant posted a warning that any true Southern Californian would understand — that a social distancing of 6 feet is equivalent to "the length of a surfboard."
Or, as proud folks in Florida prefer, the length of a gator.
And both are shorter than the length of a white longboard that I once saw distancing itself from traffic on Pacific Coast Highway (see photos).
• A neighbor of mine named Dan has a gripe about traffic that is rarely heard in these parts:
It's too wide-open.
It occurred to him while taking a freeway trip. "Everything was going fine," he remembered thinking. And then, "I realized we had gone three off-ramps PAST my destination.
"I'm not sure which is worse," he said, "poking along in a traffic jam or missing an offramp at 70 miles per hour."
Of course we both knew that, whatever our feelings, the wide-open conditions wouldn't last.
• Uneasy chair: "The other evening I got up from my easy chair and noticed some tiny white granules where I had been sitting.
"I cleaned off the granules and said nothing. But the next evening when I lifted my chair I noticed more white granules. I was too nervous to research it. Eventually I called my wife, our household Google.
"She had good news. It turned out that I had spilled some water on my laptop a few days earlier. And my wife had encased the machine in a bag of rice to dry it out.
The computer survived, but a few granules bouncing around inside the machine while I was typing and watching TV.
I knew I could eventually get to the bottom of the problem.
• To get along in these trying times, you have to be flexible.
Long Beach writer Hal Lancaster has had several physical problems, limiting him to walks of about 15 minutes. That's why he has devised an indoor track of sorts inside his house. He found a natural path that would permit him to go from the front door to the back end of the living room to the kitchen to the dining area.
It's a peaceful place. No cars. No equipment.
Relatively sanitary. "The only problem is the carpet's getting a little worn," he said.
He has no intention of moving up to indoor bicycling.
