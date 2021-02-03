I received my COVID-19 inoculation the other day and everything went smoothly.
Oh, my left arm was a bit sore and I found myself favoring it a bit but that was a small price to pay. Besides, after several hours, I realized I had been given the shot in my right arm. Just another chapter in the life of a hypochondriac.
• Just don't ask him to roll up his sleeve: I read that scientists in Southern California are hopeful that a new vaccine will be effective for gorillas.
I'm an animal lover but I couldn't help but wonder how I would react if I was involved in the research and the boss told me: "Steve, Give the big guy over there a shot, okay?"
• Valentine's Day is just a few days away — and apparently not everyone sees it as a joyous occasion (see photos).
• The Super Bowl is also approaching. As usual the Rams won't be in it. In fact, I hear that the team may take up a new sport (see photo).
• After months of navigating blocked streets and detours in construction-mad Long Beach, I was delighted to see a sign on Seventh Street that said, "End Construction.'' I'm all for ending — or at least reducing — it.
Translation, please! Investigators say that a large percentage of robo-calls come from foreign countries. I love to read the fakers' often awkward attempts to pass themselves off as locals. I received one that said, and I quote: "Hello how are you doing this days, hope all is well with you?"
Ah, all the care that must have gone into writing that missive.
• Finally: Silent screen star Harold Lloyd believed that every day of the year should be like Christmas. And he kept a decorated tree in his front yard 24 hours a day.
I thought of him when I realized that a large red Christmas bulb, attached to an arching succulent plant, had been hanging over the sidewalk on Mira Mar for at at least six weeks.To which I say hurrah (see photo).
• I also thought — maybe I think too much — of the old belief that walking under a ladder is bad luck. What about walking under a holiday decoration?
Well, I haven't tried it. After all the misfortune in 2020, I'm not taking any chances.
