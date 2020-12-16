Here's a holiday item that sounds like something that old miser Scrooge would want — "greeding" cards (see photo).
• As Christmas draws closer, don't forget to wear a mask when you go outdoors. Resistance can be painful (see photo).
• By the way, if you ever wondered what happens to Santa's helpers in the off-season here's the shocking answer (see photo).
• Things I learned from the lockdown:
It's possible to take three naps in one day.
Others beside you go to dinner at 4:30 p.m.
You can get used to sleeping in until 8 or 9 in the morning.
You can binge seven or eight hours of "Law and Order" reruns.
Sometimes the boss of the house works you harder than the boss at the office.
And, finally, there's nothing wrong with working in your pajamas (though you might be careful if you have an outdoors job).
• The new thinker in town: A resident wrote to nextdoor.com to announce her availability as a professional "minimalist," listing such specialties as: "Private, Tarot-like coaching sessions," "Intuitive card readers," "Home staging for a fast re-sale," "Home schooling," "Home decluttering" and "Shamanism."
The minimalist added: "I'm sure there is more I forgot to add."
Another reader responded: "For a minimalist, you have a lot there..."
• I walked into a neighborhood grocery and asked the cashier if she had a certain local newspaper. Her English was a bit uncertain but she said she'd look. She returned a few minutes later and indicated she had found one.
"Uh, where is it?" I asked.
She pointed to an electronic screen on the counter. It showed on-line copies of the newspaper.
I asked her if she had a paper copy. "No," she responded, seemingly puzzled by my request. I guess I'm really out of it.
