Taking on a chicken as a roommate was a challenge, admits Lenny Arkinstall, especially when you live on a boat.
"We're still getting used to each other,'" said Arkinstall, founder of the Los Cerritos Wetland Stewards. He adopted the creature after she was left behind in an abandoned homeless camp six weeks ago (see photo).
"She loves people," he said. "Kids love her, love to pet her. And she follows me everywhere I go."
And, no, there are no roosters in the area to complicate things, though when I spoke to Arkinstall, a homeless alley cat was observing from the marina dock, just east of Pacific Coast Highway.
"At first she would wake up at the crack of dawn," Arkinstall said. "Now she lets me sleep in in the morning. But the minute she sees my eyes open..."
She's very punctual, laying an egg almost every morning. At night, when the sun goes down, so does the chicken, in a spare room on Arkinstall's 50-foot yacht.
It took the creature a while to get her sea legs — she's fallen into the water twice, saved both times by Arkinstall.
When they go for a walk, he puts her on a leash. (Of course, chicken leashes are offered on the internet.)
He calls his companion Nugget, a name that was suggested by a police officer who visited the homeless camp. It sounded fine, at first.
But, added Arkinstall: "about 20 minutes later I got the joke — 'chicken nugget.'"
He kept the name, anyway, even if it's nothing to cluck about.
• Meanwhile, with Mother's Day approaching, I'm happy to report that I've heard no more tales of jaywalking, or jay waddling, mama ducks in the marina. You may remember that a driver recently had to get out of her car and help a mother duck and her seven young ones across the street.
Obviously, this mom didn't take advantage of a nearby sign (see photo).
• Mother's Day love: i saw where you can get a pretty good deal for husbands for $2.59 per (see photo).
• And for moms with a sense of humor, we found a coffee cup for those who are "not the worst and want you to know it." Editor's note: We do not recommend surprising mom with the latter card (see photo).
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.