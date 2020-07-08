Just when I thought I'd seen everything, I got caught in a traffic jam at an automated car wash in Cypress. We came to a halt for several minutes; we knew not why. Eventually, another stranded driver got out, found a human employee and learned that one motorist in front of us had fallen asleep — at the steering wheel — and couldn't be awakened at first, despite the cacophony of exploding water.
At last, the snoozer awoke and apologized, explaining he had just worked 24 hours straight.
The problem was that the sleepy guy had caused the system to shut down for the poor souls caught in between, such as us. Somehow we got out of there. But you know what was really frustrating?
None of the helicopter TV crews bothered to report the incident.
• Talk about a happy landing: A nextdoor.com reader reports that her friend's parrot escaped, setting off "a mad frenzy of everybody running around the street looking for him.
"About a half a block from the house we spotted him and he flew over houses into some trees... So now he was about 1 to 2 blocks from the house and the owner pulled out a YouTube video of a parrot chirping and turned it up. The parrot flew from the very top of a big tree and landed on her head."
• There's always a dissenter when nextdoor.com is involved. "I've got about eight parrots in my apple tree you can have," countered another reader.
• Mail carrier Eric Mossman was making the rounds in Belmont Heights the other day when he noticed a colorful figure keeping in step with him: a peacock. Mossman says the bird quietly walked alongside him for a block or so. Maybe he was looking for an important letter.
• And finally, I hear a lot of complaints about speeding hot — and even warm — rodders on the deserted roadways. But at least the violators have inspired some entertaining signs (see photos). One said; "Don't Rush Me I Made It to 75 Will You?" I laughed it off until this year — when I turned 74.
So far, so good.
