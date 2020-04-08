Just celebrated my 74th birthday (celebrated — hah), which has to rank as the most unusual for me since No. 30. On that occasion, I checked into a hospital and was put into traction for my painful back. I was not allowed to get off my back for a week.
The always-helpful pals at my newspaper sent me a just-cooked Tommy's burger. But the Post Office would not deliver it, despite my very sensible explanation. My sister smuggled in a beer.
When I was set free from traction, I only had to take a couple of steps to realize the traction had done no good. I still had the all-too-familiar pain in the lower back.
Wasted a week I'll never have back.
• Fortunately, over the last 40 years, my back has improved with a regimen of walking and sensible eating. I even occasionally deliver myself a Tommy's burger.
• Monumental as No. 74 birthday was for me, I can understand why the birthday gift I wanted this time around was turned down by my loved ones. Recently shown in Europe, it was a disc outfit with a social distance of 4 feet all the way around (see photo). But, it wasn't my best color.
• Incidentally, for social distancing, some sort of award should go to Randy's Donuts in the 1988 movie "Earth Girls Are Easy" (see photo).
• Don't know if you caught it but a man was arrested for drunk driving (and many other bad things) near Seattle the other day as he attempted to teach his dog how to drive.The animal — a pit bull — was found at the steering wheel.
You read that correctly, reader. If you don't believe me, look it up on Google and I'll wait for you.
Okay, back to the dog. I couldn't remember any transportation case so bizarre — it even outdid the horseman who was arrested on a local freeway for drunk riding a couple of years ago (see photo, with rider's face obscured by CHP).
• It reminded me of the story Grandfather Harvey used to tell about a neighbor in Utah who would occasionally hop into a horse-drawn buckboard, ride to the nearest saloon and drink myself into a stupor.
No problem. His fellow drinkers would simply drag him out to the wagon, throw him in and give the horse a couple of pats on the rear.
The horse had made the trip so many times he didn't need the owner's help walking home. In his own way, the horse knew how to drive.
Steve Harvey can be found at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.