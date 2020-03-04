One measure of a ship's fame, I think, public interest in its restrooms. On that count, the Queen Mary can sit proudly. The other day I found a headline on one YouTube article that said:
"Flushing the Toilet on the Queen Mary" (see photo).
• You just know there's fun ahead. I mean, how can you resist such clues as: "There is this thing on the wall?"
• But on a personal level, it seems eerily reminiscent of an overhead, chain toilet that hovered in the Harvey household about a quarter century ago.
To make the thing work you had to pull the chain down — very slowly. One sharp jerk and a tsunami would blast into your bathroom. Too gentle and you get no water.
• Looking back, I guess we thought we'd grow used to it. But when my father-in-law visited, we forgot to warn him. Whoosh! He vowed never again to use our bathroom.
• After a few years, we changed to the modern-day (and less exciting) handle type. As I recall, it was a long time before my father-in-law would use it.
• I'm not even going to get into the cracked wooden toilet seat that would occasionally pinch the user on the bottom. It was my assignment to get it fixed. I was a bit slow getting around to it. And it was a while before anyone would visit us, living as we were like folks in that movie classic, "The Legend of Hell House."
• I beg your pardon! When I was in the middle of this column, I received a message on Google that said:
"This conversation rated as unimportant." (Hope the boss doesn't see it.)
Okay, I think the interruption is over. Let's resume the column.
• One reason why parking around town is so much fun: My old colleague Roy Rivenburg sent me a photo of a parking receipt that said: "Don't Display on Dash." Under that, it said: "Display Face Up on Dash." I guess you're just supposed to take your chances and pick one (see photo).
• I'm adding Rivenburg's pic to my treasured collection of dueling directions, including an "Up Elevator" with an errant arrow and a "We Never Close" sign that should know you never say never. (see photos).
• Small man on campus: Luckily I got my confidence restored by an alumni organization whose envelope said: "Unforgettable, That's what you are!" You've been remembered "by one person in the last year."
