With restrictions easing, I thought of my long-time barber and one of the last things she said to me: "See you in six months."
Not an uncommon sight except this was before the lock-down and she was referring to my baldness. It was an inside joke we'd make after every visit. I had no idea that the pandemic was about to strike. Guess I was ahead of my time, pardon the pun.
• Not to be indelicate but... One result of things opening up is that we'll have more open public bathrooms in eateries, which means more funny signs. Three of my favorites are a drive-in variety, a seat-belted model and a restroom with an unusual invitation (see photos).
• Behind the Orange Curtain: I wonder if any Long Beachites venturing south into Costa Mesa will momentarily think they're going in the wrong direction when they see a giant donut shop on Harbor Boulevard. But, no, it's just the new Randy's, a copy of the original Randy's landmark off the 405 in Inglewood (see photo).
• Back to haircuts: I guess things have gotten a bit more complicated since I was a kid and my dad would take me to the barber shop and say, "Just give him your kid's haircut." I was never sure what that meant except that it was a quick procedure, which was good.
Anyway, Long Beach barber Tyler Arnoldi says a fashion-conscious lad requested a Gatorade lightning bolt logo shaved into his skull. Arnoldi had a bottle of the stuff on a shelf so it was no problem finding a model. That's a new one on me. (No! I don't mean a tattoo on me.)
• I walked into a small donut shop and the counterperson hesitated.
"Are you wearing a mask?" she asked.
"Uh, no," I said, realizing my sin. "Sorry."
I pulled one out of my pocket. She said, "I didn't know whether your beard was a mask or not." Sometimes neither do I.
• Different perspectives: I asked Greg, my old buddy in Milwaukee, how the weather was back there. "Beautiful," he said. "How about in L.A.?"
"Miserable," I said.
I checked the temperatures. It was 57 in L.A., 54 in Milwaukee.
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.