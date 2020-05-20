Like bookstores themselves, bookstore cats are disappearing. The last one in Long Beach may be Ruby, who hangs out at Gatsby Books.
Life had been pretty uneventful for the gray and white feline since she moved here from a bankrupt store about a decade ago. That is, until she was awakened in the store the other night by someone who shot a pellet gun into the front window.
Luckily Ruby wasn't hurt and a passer-by saw the damage and notified police. Neighbors and officers helped repair the damage. One fan of Ruby's even contributed a new bed (see photo).
Which raised a question. Would Ruby sleep on her new pad? Cats can be fussy about making lifestyle changes, as you may have heard.
Anyway, owner Sean Moor said Ruby looked at the bed, hesitated, then jumped in.She began indulging in her favorite hobby — sleeping.
Said Moor: "She seemed to be happy or whatever passes for happy with a cat."
• I have to admit I've had my ups and downs with Ruby. Once I visited Gatsby's and she gave me an early demonstration of what social distancing, running away from me. I told a worker who said, "Ruby's on a diet." I forgave her, having had the same problem.
• Wild animal sightings from nextdoor.com readers in Long Beach seem to come in waves. Peacocks, one week, then parrots, raccoons, or maybe coyotes or even bears (of the toy variety).
Lately rabbits have been on the readers' minds. Several have seen roaming rabbits who may or may not want to be captured. Many readers were worried about them.
One reader however was reminded of a 1972 horror movie called "Night of the Lepus" (see photo), which he tongue-in-cheek called "one of the greatest movies of all time."
Why Lepus? That's the genus that rabbits belong to. (Okay, I didn't know that until I Iooked it up.) The movie follows the escape of some giant killer rabbits (actually stunt men in costumes, if you can believe that).
The movie was so bad it was released in only a few theaters. One reviewer imagined star Janet Leigh saying, "I am going to kill my agent."
• A few years later, in what was a weird coincidence, President Jimmy Carter made news when he reported he was attacked by a wild rabbit on a fishing trip.
• We have two rabbits that live around the block from us. Suddenly those big-eared things don't look so cute to me now.
Final thought: More and more it seems as though toilet paper will become the U.S. currency (see photo).
