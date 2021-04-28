When Dan Donovan went for a hike the other day, he had no idea he would encounter an aerial bombardment of sorts. But just 5 minutes into his trek, Donovan, a Cal State Long Beach master's student, heard something land just a few feet away.
Bird poop? No, it turned out to be the entrails of an unlucky small mammal that had been dropped from the sky.
There was a suspect.
"I saw a raven fly away," Donovan said.
That wasn't the end of the story, either. "Reading" animal entrails (or inner organs) was believed to be a way of predicting the future in ancient times (a good liver might, for instance, portend good luck).
"I decided it was good luck because it didn't hit me," he said. And he finished his walk through Orange County's Ladd Canyon. That was as close as he came to reading the entrails himself.
• *Mother's Day must be near. "To the lady in the white SUV," wrote Gail Sandford, "thank you for giving me a towel from your car. It was helpful in herding Mother Duck and her seven ducklings up Granada, Vista, the alley behind Nieto, across Third Street and Appian Way, all the way
to Colorado Lagoon." Wow, I'm tired just reading this item (see photo, Mother Duck top, left).
• Well, things seem to be gradually returning to normalcy, or perhaps abnormalcy (see photos). (Thank you, Judy Houston, for spotting the satirical warning from a local tire dealer.
• You can find material on almost any subject in nextdoor.com, including advice to the lovelorn. One reader consoled another with this rewrite of an old saying: "Time wounds all heels."
• Thought for the day. A discussion of our noisy green birds turned to animal group names, i.e., a caravan of camels, a colony of bats, a gang of buffalo. What's a flock of parrots? A pandemonium, it turns out. (Go ahead, check, Google.)
But what do you call a group of pandas?
