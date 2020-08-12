You're not supposed to shake hands or embrace or hug anyone. So what do you do if you need a little affection?
Hug yourself!
That's the advice at my seniors exercise class: Right hand over left shoulder, left hand over the other. Try it. (I'll wait a second for you to give it a test).
There, don't you feel better?
I should add a warning (everything comes with a warning these days). If you are of advanced age , as I am, get into self-hugging carefully. You don't want to have your muscles stiffen up and lock while you are in mid-self embrace. Disentangling could be complicated.
Some might want to loosen up with a drink for our era: The quarantini. (Myself, I'd prefer a quarant of milk.)
• Of course, not everyone feels so warm and cuddly, especially with families being squeezed together (see photo).
• Sometimes I'm not sure whether to cheer the latest news or not, as with the towing shot sent by Nick Lombardo of Long Beach (see photo).
• Don't know if you read about it. but some Los Angeles Angels rookies have been holding practices here at Blair Field. Fine, but I feel some loyalty to the Dodger Blue. And that entitles me to keep an eye on the Dodgers.
My favorite quote of the season, so far, came from the Dodgers' Keke Hernandez after rookie teammate Dustin May pitched the team to victory before a crowd of cutouts.
"He (May) wasn't nervous or intimidated by the amount of cardboard we had in the stands," said Hernandez.
• One writer said he didn't think the cutouts were true Dodger fans because none of them arrived after the third inning, or cut out for home before the 7th inning.
• Fans of the "Back to the Future," time-travel movies should appreciate the latest marquee posted by Allen Tires of Lakewood (see photo).
• And finally, did you see where Long Beach City College is going to offer a course on the cannabis industry? Wonder if they'll have a class titled, "Munchies, 101."
