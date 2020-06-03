It isn't easy being a humor writer when there's a global virus, a collapsing economy and rioting in the streets. But let's plod on, anyway, and maybe we can find some things to smile about.
"See you in six months," I would tell my barber each time she finished giving me a $20 cut, and we would both laugh.
You see, I'm a bald man.
Then came the lockdown. I haven't seen her in almost a year.
My shaggy buddies got a good laugh out of the irony.
• It wasn't the first time my chrome dome was the object of humor. I still remember when one of the felines in a production of "Cats" ran over and rubbed my gleaming scalp as the crowd roared with laughter. (By the way, check the next time there's a comic TV scene in a commercial — bet you there's a bald guy in it).
• T-shirts making fun of baldies are plentiful (see photo).
• They can be victimized by typos, such as the ad involving "hare loss" (see photo).
Even research seems tongue in cheek. Like the report that baldness might be cured by a chemical used in making McDonald's French fries.
(If only it involved chocolate shakes.)
• Of course, I think it's wonderful that the salons and barber shops are opening — even though it won't help the coiffure of the headless businessman in downtown L.A. (see photo).
But I'm also hoping that someone will use it as an excuse to answer this question of the ages:
• Why are bald men traditionally charged the same price as long hairs?
• I've heard different theories: For instance, the barber would have to wield a ruler to determine, say, whether the customer had a 1-inch mane or a 2-inch cut. And what would be the cost? Five or 10 dollars an inch?
And what if the customer insisted that he wasn't bald? Might that start a fight?
"I think the reason for the silence of baldies on this issue (myself included, I admit) is that many are hesitant about calling attention to their scalps.
Oh well. On Google, I read about a barber who said bald men should consider themselves lucky that they don't have to pay a finder's fee.
A finder's fee?
"We'd have to to charge them more to find any hair," he said.
• Heh, heh.
