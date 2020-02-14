Making his Congressional Cup skipper debut is Jordan Stevenson (NZL) when Long Beach YC hosts the 56th regatta April 28 to May 3.
Stevenson was the first skipper invited to compete by sailing his way in the lineup as victor of the USA Grand Slam series. The young team accrued the most points in that four-part circuit made up of Chicago Match Cup, Detroit Cup, Oakcliff International, and Thompson Cup.
An enthusiastic Jordan Stevenson said, “I honestly never thought I’d have the chance to compete at such a prestigious event, let alone shortly after turning 20. I’ve been watching the Congressional Cup since I started match racing a few years back and the event atmosphere looks absolutely awesome.
“I like match racing because it’s a fast and intense discipline of sailing that forces competitors to race in high pressure situations," he continued. "Match racing has helped our team develop an all-round skill set that can be applied to almost any other form of sailing.
“We’ve heard so many good things about the Congressional Cup and have to acknowledge the awesome job the LBYC does hosting the event, so a huge thank you to everyone involved in keeping it running as we know it wouldn’t be possible without you guys.”
When asked about what he is most excited about he said, “I can’t wait to line up against the most experienced match racers in the world. With the entry listing including the likes of Ian Williams and Johnnie Berntsson, the Congressional Cup is going to be a really good way for us to measure ourselves against the best. Having said this, our goals for the event are to learn and have fun, so we’re all really looking forward to meeting Long Beach locals and hopefully having a blast.”
Stevenson started sailing at 11 years old in 2011 when his Dad “forced “him into a boat. He said that ever since then, he has absolutely loved the sport and hasn’t stopped for a moment. He started out sailing optimists and then moved on to sailing 29ers before eventually match racing at Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.
When asked about being at the helm of a Catalina 37, he said, "I’m definitely more comfortable sailing with tillers, having only used a wheel for one or two match racing events before. I might need to adapt a bit more than the other competitors, but am definitely up for the challenge.”
Stevenson is currently studying accounting and finance at the University of Auckland and he said, “In order to get a feel of what it’s like working in the field, I’ve just finished a summer internship at KPMG Auckland working in Audit-Financial Services. I really enjoyed the summer working, but love being on the water just as much.”
And knowing that Congressional Cup is as much about what happens off the water as on, Stevenson said, “Our team is always up for a good yarn after finishing a day on the water. The lads are all talented dancers and will certainly provide some entertainment throughout the week. Personally, I’ll try and provide some quality chat at each press conference and am really excited to get to know all of the members. There is also the possibility of an evening venture — out to Second Street if the opportunity arises.”
Reigning champion Ian Williams (GBR) will return to the course to defend his title. Other skippers competing include past Congressional Cup winner Johnie Berntsson (SWE) and last year’s runner-up, Scott Dickson (USA).
Also returning are Eric Monnin (SUI), Harry Price (AUS), Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE), and Torvar Mirsky (AUS). The final skipper slots will be filled by the top two Ficker Cup finishers in that April 24 to 26 regatta.