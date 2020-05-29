If you have walked along Corso Di Napoli in Naples or been on the water in Alamitos Bay, you likely are familiar with the boat Sea Flute.
She resembles a 1920s classic wooden yacht. The 30-foot boat’s design is straight out of the roaring ’20s; you can almost picture F. Scott Fitzgerald and Zelda drinking a Gin Rickey while sitting on the fantail noshing deviled eggs stuffed with caviar.
In reality, Sea Flute is a replica of a 1929 lake boat. It has a solid fiberglass hull, a balsa cored deck and a modern fuel efficient engine, giving her a 1,300-mile range. The San Diego Fairchild-built, 1979 Scout model combines modern technology with classic design.
In her 40-year history, she has had only had three owners.
Randall Crockett of Crockett Container Corporation fame initially commissioned the powerboat designed by Ben Ostend, and made frequent trips to Catalina. He would secure a rubber raft on the top deck, and as he lounged on the raft’s comfy hull during the 26-mile crossing, he would suck down a six-pack. Sea Flute has a classic plumb bow and a round bottom — so making it across the channel was often a rock and roll adventure.
Randy Martin strolled by her thousands of times when she was berthed near Naples canal. It was like he was Bogart and she was his African Queen. He dreamed of owning her.
One day Crockett spotted Martin in the sauna at the Downey gym where they both worked out. Crockett was moving to Pelican Hill, so the boat needed a new home and Martin’s fondness for Sea Flute was no secret. Almost like a scene from a movie, the deal was cut. Price was never discussed — it didn’t need to be.
Randy and Patti Martin, with the help of granddaughter Courtney, moved the boat in front of their Naples house. Marine consultant Captain David Rath and Martin went over the boat with a fine tooth comb, the duo spent 45 hours going over every part — steam cleaning and polishing the brass.
Patti Martin, the ultimate hostess, creatively set the dining table elegantly. She said, “The boat sleeps two, dines four, drinks for six — but we managed to entertain 13 on board.” Patti said during the years the boat was docked in front of their house, often couples would stop and admire it.
Neighbor Cindy Scott was so taken by the boat’s charm that she created a painting of Sea Flute.
Randy and Patti were the boat’s trustees for 20 years, until jumping ashore to secure the mooring lines became too risky. In fairness to the boat, she needed a new home; someone who would use her. There were very few of these boats built in San Diego, and even fewer in Canada when the molds were sold — making finding one today a rare opportunity.
A listing for a sister yacht states, “This yacht evokes the grace of an earlier time. Some of the most beautiful pleasure craft of all times were designed and built during the period between World War I and the great depression. An era was one in which the entire approach to yachting was on a level of affluence, elegance and grace.”
Sea Flute’s third owner trailered her to Sunset, South Carolina — about 70 miles from the Biltmore Estate, to a mansion located in the “Reserve” neighborhood on Lake Keowee, an area often referred to as “Lake Tahoe of the east.” She has an architect-designed boathouse that complements the main house and protects her Honduran mahogany from the elements. Nearby, the owner houses his collection of vintage Ferraris.
Recently, the boat was listed for $57,500 and the transport that took her there ran about $6,000. She still has her Sea Flute name and Naples hailing port on the transom, and her CF numbers are proudly displayed on her bow. So bringing her back to Alamitos Bay is achievable for someone wanting this heirloom.
