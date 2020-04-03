Back in the 1960s, while anchored on our family boat in Catalina’s Cherry Cove, my brother John would wish he was at the nearby Camp Cherry Valley Scout Camp. It is located two coves north of Two Harbors, and when he was camping there with his Boy Scout troop, he wished he was in a boat anchored in the cove.
As I look out on Long Beach harbor today, I feel just like my brother, wishing I was on one of those ships instead of catching up on chores while we “stay at home.”
I pictured the crew on board the Panorama maybe cycling on the bike-ride-in-the-sky attraction SkyRide, frolicking in the massive WaterWorks aqua park, or giggling in the Cuban-themed bar and pool.
What are they really doing?
When Carnival Cruise Lines' Vance Gulliksen shared what is happening on board, it was much like what we are doing ashore.
“While on board, crew members are performing routine maintenance, cleaning the ship, conducting ongoing safety and environmental training, and various other duties, although there are no guests on board, we are cleaning the ships with the same frequency as if there were a full contingent of guests,” he said.
(I take that to mean there are no hairy chest contests being held.)
“Meals are served on the Lido deck and across staggered times so that the team has plenty of space. We have also provided materials for town halls and share regular updates and communications. We are doing everything we can to keep them safe and as comfortable as possible. Similar to what is happening on land, team members are doing their best to practice social distancing — having access to the whole ship certainly helps.”
(I’m pretty sure there aren’t any ice carvings, caviar tastings or midnight buffets.)
In the Murray household, we are cleaning out closets, catching up on reading, and putting a focus on home-cooked meals. We communicate with our neighborhood by writing inspirational messages with sidewalk chalk in front of our house, displaying bears in the window for families on “bear hunts” and lighting candles each evening.
What are the cruise ships doing to let their neighbors know all is good? Carnival Cruise Lines is lighting up all of its ships in North America and Australia with inspirational messages. You might have seen from shore “We Will Be Back” and “Sail You Soon,” messages that are meant to uplift spirits.
Illuminating ships with messages was a little tricky but fun at the same time, according to Stefan Christoffersson, Carnival’s vice president of housekeeping, who is part of the team that worked on the project.
It’s a process that took coordination between Carnival’s Miami headquarters and ships docked in ports along the East and West coasts, Gulf of Mexico, Australia and right here in Long Beach.
After reviewing deck plans for each of the company’s ships to determine which staterooms will spell out the hopeful messages, shipboard teams had to physically turn on the lights of hundreds of staterooms — all without knowing what the finished product would look like.
“In the end, it’s very similar to turning on your Christmas tree once you’re done decorating and seeing how it all turned out,” Christoffersson said, noting that overall these highly synchronized projects are going off without a hitch. “We haven’t had one ‘We’ll Be Bock’ or ‘We’ll Be Buck'.”
So now the ships are reminding us — one day we can cruise again and I checked with Lars Juel, the hotel manager on the Panorama, who reassured me, “We’re very proud to be a part of the Long Beach community and the entire Carnival Panorama team is eager to getting back to what we do best — providing our guests with a lifetime of wonderful vacation memories.”
Juel even sent me snapshots of our Long Beach skyline taken from his camera phone on board the ship. I’m guessing while I’m dreaming of cruising, he might be wishing he was ashore in Long Beach.