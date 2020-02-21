Last Friday, Feb. 14, corks were popping at Alamitos Bay YC — and club members were celebrating more than the romance of Valentine's Day. Homegrown Long Beach sailor Riley Gibbs and his teammate Anna Weis had qualified for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad.
The musicians hired to provide romantic tunes, quickly shifted gears and started playing NBC’s “Olympic Anthem,” according to member Ed Spotskey.
Last Saturday was the final day of the 2020 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 World Championships in Melbourne, Australia. At the conclusion of the final two Nacra 17 fleet races, Gibbs and Weis rose to the occasion and were the first athletes to qualify for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Sailing Team.
US Sailing Team 49erFX athletes Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea followed shortly after, managing to simultaneously secure the Bronze Medal and the Olympic berth in a nail-biting Medal Race. Newport Beach sailor and frequent Long Beach competitor Charlie Buckingham qualified Sunday as the highest highest-ranked American in Lasers.
US Sailing reported that Gibbs and Weis began the event with a relatively comfortable, 12-point lead over fellow U.S. athletes Sarah Newberry of Miami and David Liebenberg from Livermore. Though Newberry and Liebenberg delivered some solid races to close the gap, Gibbs and Weis wrapped up the event on a high, finishing the final gold fleet race in second place and securing their spot at the Tokyo 2020 Games.
“It is seriously insane. This is something I’ve dreamed of for a long time and I just can’t believe it’s real. I can’t put this feeling into words. It’s unreal,” Weis said on qualifying.
She and Gibbs have had quite a few highlights on their campaign together. Their accomplishments are especially impressive considering the pair only recently teamed up full-time.
Weis continued, “Riley and I have only been sailing together for a year but we’ve already been through so many ups and downs as a team, and this event was just another challenge along the way. We really put our minds to making the most of training and learning as much as we can because we know time isn’t our friend. It’s been a total whirlwind but also so rewarding.”
The team is looking forward to making the most of some brief downtime before they resume training for the Tokyo 2020 Games.
“We are so pumped to continue training," Weis said. "We had so many learning moments and great takeaways this week that will really help us push and work hard all the way up to the Olympics. The real grind starts now!”
After a challenging week battling tricky conditions and tight competition, all of the U.S. athletes will return to the States with plenty to be proud of.
When asked about Riley as a role model, ABYC Staff Commodore Chuck Clay said, “He is very patient, humble, awesome integrity and works very hard to achieve his goals, we are all very excited and proud of Riley.”
Pease Glaser, who campaigned for the new Women's 470 event in the 1988 Seoul Olympics with her college crew, said, “They are super talented. (They're) still on a steep learning curve and improving all the time. Riley is a worthy successor as the next sailing Olympian from Long Beach”
She continued, “Riley and Anna won the pre-worlds so we know they can win against the best in the world.”
To help pay for the campaign, ABYC Rear Commodore Brooke Jolly said that on March 14 the Alamitos Bay Sailing Foundation will host a $40 per person taste of Long Beach fundraising event upstairs at ABYC. Gibbs will be there and the public is invited. Proceeds will help support Gibbs's Olympic campaign as well as ABYC’s junior program. ABYC sailing program is one of the few in the area that accepts youth whose families are not members. More details at ABYC.org.
Plans for the evening include a silent and live auction, including vacation rentals, Gondola Getaway gift cards, meals at Legends, and spa baskets.