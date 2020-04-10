Last summer, while walking in Ala Wai Harbor visiting TransPac finishers, I came upon a boat with some Long Beach history. With everyone safer at home these days, it is an ideal opportunity to provide the current status on vessels like this one.
I spotted the 60-foot yacht Splendour in Honolulu. The powerboat once belonged to actor Robert Wagner and his wife, actress Natalie Wood. She died of an apparent drowning on Nov. 29, 1981, while the yacht was on a mooring in Catalina.
The yacht was easily recognizable. She had distinctive lines and a unique pattern of port holes along her hull. The yacht was one of only two of her size built by the Allen Quimby Veneer Company out of Bristol, Maine, in the late 1950s and early ’60s. The hull was constructed using a technique that cold molds plywood over an oak timber hull frame.
According to the vessel’s documentation, The 60-foot Splendour was built in 1960.
While I was photographing her, I was apprehensive to go below deck, fearing that the cabin sole might give way. But I did brave my way into the main salon — and the interior was a shambles.
Along came Long Beach YC Staff Commodore David Stotler and Australian sailor David Price, who had been racing on board SC52 Trouble when they abandoned the race due to rudder issues. Along with their wives Adele and Kristiane, the two couples flew to Honolulu to celebrate with the Transpac finishers.
They were as interested in the boat as I was. The five of us talked about the boat’s history and Kristiane was bold enough to explore the cabins and kind enough to take my camera along for a few quick snaps.
TMZ had claimed one former owner had spent 10 years restoring the yacht to resemble its glory days. There were some remaining blue curtains and a rug that reportedly were much like the ones on board when the Wagners owned the boat.
According to Hawaii News Now, at the end of January 2020, the yacht was a scrap heap after the state hauled what was left of the vessel from the Ala Wai Harbor. The blue and white-hulled yacht had been sitting at the dock unused for more than 20 years as it changed owners. The condition of the boat had deteriorated significantly over the years as it racked up unpaid slip and permit fees.
The vessel itself had accumulated nearly $12,000 in illegal mooring fees, and it was estimated it would cost the state almost $14,500 to get rid of the yacht — it was in such extremely poor condition it was in danger of sinking.
I talked to some Honolulu locals last weekend, including fellow Wilson High grad Michelle McNeil, who took a social distancing bike ride around the marina looking for what was left of the yacht.
TransPac YC volunteer Shann Peterson suggested that Captain Bob Caires, who has been sailing for 70 years and knows Diamond Head waters like the back of his hand, might know details on the vessel’s remains.
McNeil and Caires both came up empty-handed.
Well, it was clear I needed to call in the big guns and go total Hawaii 5-0 to find any remaining part of the boat. Retired Hawaii PD Detective Elmer Tadley, who I met on board Sea Ninja, one of the “follow me” boats that guide TransPac finishers to their victory lap in front of Waikiki YC, was my next call.
Tadley concluded what was left of Spendour was towed to Sand Island boat harbor in Oahu. Thanks to his great detective work via bike, he did find something as he clocked 18 miles, only once stopping for a quick beer.
The eagle=eyed Tadley tracked down the fly bridge of Spendour being installed on the vessel Koloa Kai docked at slip 652 at the Aka Wai boat harbor.
So on a boat that loosely translated means “roaring sea,” a small part of a boat with Long Beach history will go on.