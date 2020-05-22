Two Harbors
The Catalina Island Company announced that the A-OK was given by the powers that be to reopen the moorings it administers in the Two Harbors area to all boaters beginning last week. Excitement was high and Jonathan and Peter Schnack made an early 25th anniversary trip to Two Harbors on board their boat, Five Buoys. Jonathon said, “We couldn't resist going for the night when we heard they'd reopened on Thursday.”
The reopened mooring areas included Isthmus Cove, Cat Harbor, Fourth of July Cove, Cherry Cove, Hen Rock, White’s Landing, Moonstone, Emerald Bay, Howland's Landing, Little Geiger and Buttonshell. In addition, boaters are now able to come ashore for essential activities.
Ocean Boulevard high rise residents Karen Sherman and Jack Gershon heard the news and quickly headed over to Four of July Cove to watch some of the young members ready the cove by rigging the string tie by the connecting cables as well as preparing the dock for next week’s soft opening.
Jack said, “It is all fixed up and tidy. It was like a summer day in July.” Karen added, “The volunteers brought us ice from ashore Saturday.” Jack summarized the joy by creating his own word to describe it, “It was a gloryaski weekend.”
Naples resident Sandy Davidson said, “Got my toes wet.” She added it was wonderful way to celebrate her birthday, they left Fourth of July Cove and headed to the Isthmus snack shop for a birthday burger to-go and they were in full compliance when they brought the lunch back to the boat to eat. Davidson noted the water temperature was 70 degrees, the warmest she has experienced in May, and her husband, Bill, even took a swim.
Boat Rentals
Third District Councilwoman Susie Price worked to get a number of on-the water businesses opened with strict social distancing protocols in place including: Gondola Getaway, London Boat Rentals, Anchors Away and Long Beach Waterbikes. Currently all are all up and running.
The Naples Community is thankful to Gondola Getaway owner Mike O’Toole for providing singing Gondoliers in the canals while his business was closed.
Anchors Away Boat Rentals, located on the docks at Marina Pacifica at 6274 E. PCH, is owned by Nigel Ohrberg. Their fleet includes 10 12-seat Duffy boats, also includes paddleboards with brand new Bluetooth speakers and special waterproof phone lanyards. Ohrberg said, “All our boats have been treated by restoshield.com, making it impossible for any virus or bacteria to stick to any surface.”
Long Beach Waterbikes is located dockside at Alamitos Bay Landing, 110 N. Marina Dr. Owner Melissa Almquist reports they are open 7 days a week for day rides and the nighttime Glow Rides are Wednesday to Sunday by reservation only.
Con Cup
Congressional Cup officials have announced new dates for the longest continually running match race regatta, Oct. 13-18. According to a video message from Commodore Charlie Legeman to Long Beach Yacht Club members, current plans call for the 56th annual event to be raced in former Olympic class Solings in Alamitos Bay. Details are being worked, but the event will turn Alamitos Bay into a stadium with viewing from the surrounding sidewalks, beaches and homeowners balconies.
Youth Sailing
It sounds like single-handed sailing is the new black. Summer youth sailing programs are exploring options to keep kids socially distant. Teamwork will not be the motto this year as staggered start times and smaller boats will be the standard. Sailing with a sibling is another option for youth honing their FJ skills.
Naples Swim
The Naples Island Swim and Paddle event, according to Chairman Greg Shea, has been cancelled in compliance with current distancing standards. The next event will be Aug. 15, 2021.
“The annual event has been interrupted before by wars and economic downturns," Shea said. "We had 500 swimmers and paddlers last year and over 2,000 spectators. The featured races circumnavigate Naples Island and have been going on in various incarnations since the 1920s.”