Greg Kight described his ideal boat to his dearest childhood friend, mariner Bob Blair, as “something classic, with clean lines, vintage with character.”
Kight and Blair met in kindergarten at Lowell Elementary, and have remained lifelong friends — attending Rogers Middle School, Wilson High School, and Long Beach City College together. Greg went on to University of Colorado and Bob to USC. Greg is the sustainability guru at Jacobs Engineering and married Anna-Karin; Bob is a port pilot for Jacobsen Pilot Services married to Karen. The classmates trust one another for solid advice.
Bob always admired Greg and Anna-Karin’s preservation work, including restoring a Cliff May Rancho, collecting Franklin Shockey Company midcentury modern furniture, and of course, maintaining and displaying the painted Santa, a relic of the original Pike downtown Long Beach when Greg’s grandfather reigned as Pike President.
“About a week after Greg had described his perfect boat, Bob was at Chuck’s Coffee Shop having breakfast with Richard Vaught and saw the flyer for Woodchuck,” Anna-Karin said.
The flyer on the corkboard in the diner had the basic details: Woodchuck — 25-foot Express Cruiser, custom built in Long Beach by Seaway in 1984, hull #2235, a wood boat covered with fiberglass.
Chuck’s Coffee Shop in Belmont Shore has been an institution for more than 50 years. The greasy spoon diner where the signature dish is “The Weasel,” a breakfast concoction of scrambled eggs with cheese and chili, is, according to their signage, “Locally World Famous.”
But Southern California boaters knew coffee shop owner Chuck Tinkler for his boat, Woodchuck. Tinkler died in 2017 at age 77 after complications from a fall, and the family put the boat up for sale.
Blair called Kight and advised him, “You should buy this boat.” Blair knew the Seaway brand from his time in Catalina and knew the owner Bob Stapp, who built these quality boats in his boatyard on 14th Street in West Long Beach. Seaway fabricated the yellow Avalon shore boats/water taxis, the county lifeguard and sheriff boats, as well as the ill-fated live-aboard dive boat Conception that burned in September 2019. In addition, Seaway made fishing, lobster and sport fishing boats. Blair said, “The lifeguard boats were designed to go out when other boats are trying to get in.”
“Chuck used to go out with his boat to Catalina all the time, went fishing and enjoying the time out with his friends and hanging out on the boat." Anna-Karin added.
Anna-Karin continued to share the story, “We’ve been out on fishing outings since purchasing Woodchuck and Greg has outfitted the boat with vintage Penn reels. We have had many discussions on what to rename the boat and we decided to keep the provenance of the background the boat and have decided to leave the name as is for the time being.
“This is a well-known boat in the community, including Catalina, and we are looking to continue the tradition. We were recently buying gear at West Marine and talked with one of the employees who told us that he used to go waterskiing behind the Woodchuck with Chuck at the helm.”
According to what the Kights have heard, when Chuck commissioned the boat he included some robust specs including the requirement that one could water ski from it — something the Kights have yet to test.
Greg and Anna-Karin were tempted to name the boat “Cold Beer,” because the day they took delivery, they discovered Chuck had left a vintage cooler filled with beer ready for the next trip on board.
So in Long Beach both the Weasel and Woodchuck are “locally world famous.”