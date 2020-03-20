Good things come to those who wait. This summer and fall are going to be chockfull of so many great events. Sure, we keep hearing about all the regattas and other events that are kiboshed — but it just means the months ahead will be action-packed.
Here is what I’m looking forward to:
Tall Ship
The Official Tall Ship of the city of Long Beach, a 129' three-masted schooner named American Pride, will start sailing out of Rainbow Harbor later this year. She is easily recognized by her bright reddish-sails. Thanks to Marathon Petroleum’s generous donations, local students will be able to go out sailing free of charge as she sails out of Long Beach for a TopSail STEM adventure.
Executive director Captain Bruce Heyman said, “For 28 years, the nonprofit Los Angeles Maritime Institute has been successfully serving its mission to empower youth to discover their greater potential through extraordinary at-sea experiences aboard its educational sailing vessels, built to train and equip young people with 21st century leadership skills, and inspire maritime and STEM career paths.”
This year, they will offer a tall ship sailing experience based out of Long Beach on the American Pride, so count on seeing those red sails in Long Beach Harbor on a regular basis.
Regattas
Alamitos Bay YC postponed — 2020 Laser Midwinters West Regatta, International 420 Mid Winters West and Nacra 15 Midwinter’s West Regatta. In addition, their Sailing Foundation’ s third annual fundraiser benefitting Junior Sailing and Gibbs-Weis Road to the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer will be re-scheduled.
Long Beach YC announced the 56th Congressional Cup regatta and events running up to it – including next month’s California Dreamin’ Series Long Beach stop and the 2020 Ficker Cup – will be rescheduled later this year. Navy YC and others have canceled opening day ceremonies.
The San Francisco SailGP event scheduled for May 2-3 has been canceled — but don’t give up hope. According to their press release, “All options are being explored in order to maintain a full schedule for SailGP’s second season. Further announcements will be made in due course.”
The America’s Cup World Series event that was planned for April 23-26 in Sardinia–Cagliari has yet to confirm whether they will re-schedule to skip this stop.
As Kenneth Grahame said in "The Wind in the Willows," “Believe me, my young friend, there is nothing — absolutely nothing — half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.”
So with formal events postponed or cancelled, nothing is stopping individuals from working on or playing on their boats. After all, boaters knew about right of way — keeping clear or giving room or mark — room long before social distancing.