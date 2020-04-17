I’m a dockwalker.
Last July, after most of the Transpac racing boats made their grand finish at Diamond Head buoy, I was rambling around the docks at Ali Wai harbor, checking out the vessels in the marina.
A familiar boat caught my eye. The last time I saw her was in 1970, when she was on the end tie of Gangway 5 in Alamitos Bay Marina. She was a 33-foot Allied Luders sloop.
Sure enough, as I got closer the boat name was visible on the hull, Dove.
Fifty years ago, Robin Lee Graham made international headlines when he became the youngest person to ever sail solo around the world. On April 30, 1970, Graham arrived in Long Beach, having covered 33,000 miles at sea.
According to Graham’s first book, the first Dove was a 24-foot Lapworth sloop, while in St. Thomas, Dove was replaced by Return of Dove, a 33-foot Allied Luders sloop. The first Dove remained in the British Virgin Islands after Graham sold her and sank in Hurricane Hugo in 1989.
Based on YouTube videos on line, The Return of Dove was found and restored in Hawaii by Mark and Beverly Langley in 2000 and they sold her 4 years later. There was no documentation as the boat’s whereabouts since then.
My friend Brent Clark keeps his boat on the same gangway and had not noticed her, until I presented my theory on the sloop’s pedigree. Clark shared that he had read "Dove" as a young man and the boat inspired him to sail. Turns out Clark’s experience was common, many of us were inspired to sail after National Geographic magazine carried the story of a 16 year old sailing around the world in three issues- October 1968, April 1969, and October 1970.
Clark and I went to see the Honolulu Harbormaster, who wasn’t completely sure if it was indeed the boat, but he kindly offered to pass my phone number to the current owner, and two months later, that owner, Gary Triggs, and I finally connected.
Last September, I learned Triggs was a live-aboard who worked on boats. He had slowly started working on the boat and was charmed with her history. We didn’t talk again until last week, when Triggs told me, “I bought that boat and I was going to keep it — besides the history, that little boat has a lot going for it.”
He also shared that his health is poor and said, “I’m about ready to put the boat on the market. I originally paid $8,000, which was actually a great deal. I did get some interior work done to make her a bit more comfortable inside.” He added, “I will be asking $10,000 — hate to see her go but somebody I know will love her.”
The sailboat (hull #9) was designed by Alfred E. Luders and built by Allied Boat Company Inc. in Catskill, New York, during the company’s 22 years of existence (1962-84). The 33-foot sloops were built between 1966 and 1974 and based on a quick Google search, many are still sailing today.
There were a total of four books and a 1974 movie, “The Dove,” named after the two boats Graham took around the world. The movie was produced by Gregory Peck, it was on Netflix for a short time, and now a few old copies are available in a VHF format on Amazon.
According to the July 6, 2019, issue of Flathead Living magazine, when Graham was 10, he convinced his father to buy him a small dinghy boat, which he later described in his book as “beat up but beautiful.” The Flathead article goes on to say that today the Graham family lives in Montana, after retiring from the construction industry.
He is still married to the adventurous girl, Patty, that he met during his journey. They have two kids and three grandkids. A quick search at the AirBnB website shows they rent out their 5-bedroom Flathead Lake, Mon., house for $650 a night — and my favorite part is the small bedroom with the Pottery Barn boat bed.
Let me know if you want to be the next chapter in this story — I have Trigg’s number.