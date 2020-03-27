When the Fred Hall Show was in town last month, I went to crawl on boats, wiggle lures, cast rods and try everything out. It was an outdoorsman version of tire kicking — back in the good old days before social distancing.
The 74th annual show was held in early March at the Long Beach Convention Center and touts itself as “the world’s largest sport fishing show and California’s largest boat show." According to Burt Hall, “Retailers, like Turners, set new sales records this year, the gate was a bit lower, but it was a good show.”
I did my best to visit every booth and test out everything that was there. Since I didn’t look much like the vendors' target market, most of the vendors pretty much ignored me.
Except one.
Sergio Platero had a cool display with a collection of rods that looked like a bamboo forest. I soon learned Platero gives everyone the attention he gave me, and I was anxious to hear his story.
Platero Custom Rods in Long Beach offers services from rod repair to custom wraps and re-wraps. They create and repair fresh and salt water fishing gear.
Sergio’s grandfather painted diesel trucks for a living. He was an old school blue collar guy that worked hard, paid his bills, threw back Irish Whisky each evening, and was gruff. They had a special close relationship- they would go on fishing excursions together.
Two days before Sergio’s 14th birthday, his grandfather took him to look at rods and reels. It was out of character for his grandfather to shop for high end items. Sergio picked out some he really liked and when they left the store empty-handed he was extremely disappointed. He thought “for sure” the fly rod would be there for his birthday.
That birthday night long after the cake was eaten and the dinner dishes done, Platero’s grandfather tossed him the keys to his van and asked him to fetch what was in the back. But it wasn’t the sweet rod and reel set up that he dreamed of.
“What is all this?” Sergio asked with a combination of disgust and confusion in his voice as he carried it in the house.
“It is all you need — components, tools and parts to make it yourself.” He didn’t know where to start and his grandfather only offered, “It will mean so much more to you — when you catch that first fish on a rod that you built.”
The young fisherman found an amazing joy making that first rod. He had struggled with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia — but magically working with his hands to create came effortlessly.
It wasn’t until 2013, shortly after his idol, his grandfather, passed on that Sergio was motivated to wrap a rod again. He raided his grandmother’s sewing thread collection and revisited his passion.
In 2017, newly married Sergio went to the Fred Hall show and spent the honeymooners' rent money on more rod wrapping and making supplies. He came home and fessed up to his wife. The rent was due in three days.
“You better build and sell those,” was all she said. And in just one day they were sold as quickly as they were built. With the money, he purchased more supplies.
“People liked my work — and for every rod sold, there was enough money to buy the supplies to make two more,” he said.
He was able to quit his machinist job that paid $48 an hour and create custom rods full time.
“At this point all of my business is either repeat or a referral," he said. "Since my initial investment of $250 — half of my rent money — the business has continued to grow, last year I did almost $200K in sales.”
The next step? He is looking to convert the former Firestone tire service center at Seventh Street and Locust Avenue into a fishing supply storefront. Until then, check out his website at buildmyrod.com.