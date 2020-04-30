We Love Long Beach was formed 12 years ago on the concept of bringing neighbors together.
Today, that activity is outlawed, at least temporarily. So founder Scott Jones came up with a new purpose — providing food to those who need it.
And, with a huge assist from Jim Choura and his business The Grand, We Feed LB was born.
"We try to bring people together and build relationships," Jones said. "But it was clear we needed to pivot. Jim Choura agreed to partner with us, and within two weeks, we were up and running. We had a Go Fund Me page up and we were getting food boxes out."
Choura owns and operates the Grand event center and an accompanying catering company, Grand F&B (Food & Beverage). He said he was pleased to provide safe, restaurant-quality food.
“Like all businesses right now, especially the food & beverage industry, Grand F&B is doing its best to pivot and continue to find ways to provide for people," Vice President of Grand F&B, Dan D’sa, said in a statement. "The We Feed LB initiative has allowed us to keep people working and support our supply chain. Most of all this initiative allows us an opportunity to give to our community we love so much.”
The Grocery Care boxes emphasize staples, with some treats thrown in. Jones said that a box for a family of up to four costs the charitable partnership about $30; a box for families of five or more run up to $60.
Boxes are prepared for curbside pickup. If families don't have a car, delivery is arranged, Jones said.
He added the need clearly is great. In just three pickup days, 200 grocery care boxes were given out, and $12,000 in donations had been raised.
People in need of a food box register at welovelb.org. There are no requirements to qualify — "if they say they need it, then they need it," Jones said.
"We've just been overwhelmed by the gratitude," Jones added. "People are just super grateful. It really is eye opening to see how great the need is."
For more information about We Feed LB, to donate or to register to receive a food box, go to welovelb.org.