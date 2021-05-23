Renowned lecturer Gregorio Luke will speak Thursday, May 27, about censorship in literature and art to honor Blanche Collins, a past head librarian in Long Beach who fought censorship in the 1960s.
Glenda Williams, director of Library Services, will open the event at 6 p.m. Thursday, and proceeds will go to the Long Beach Public Library Foundation. The $25 tickets are tax deductible.
"Blanche Collins is one of my heroes," Luke said in a release. "When faced with pressure to remove a book from the shelves of the Library, instead of quietly acquiescing, she stood up and affirmed… I created this presentation on censorship as a tribute to Blanche Collins and the Long Beach Public Library Foundation that continues her legacy."
Collins led the fight against potential removal of "The Last Temptation of Christ" in 1962 and, with help from library supporters who later formed the Friends of the Long Beach Library, successfully stopped the censorship.
Luke is the creator of Murals Under The Stars and has presented lectures nationally and internationally about a wide range of art subjects. For the last year, he has presented a different online lecture each week. He was director of the Museum of Latin American Art, served as the Cultural Attaché of the Consulate of Mexico in Los Angeles and was the First Secretary of the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, D.C.
The live lecture will be from 6 to 7 p.m. People who buy tickets but cannot watch the lecture live will receive a recording of the presentation.
This event is part of the Long Beach Library's 125th anniversary celebration and the Long Beach Library Foundation's 25th anniversary. Tickets are available at lbplfoundation.org/luke.