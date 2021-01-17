In 2019, three diverse Long Beach nonprofits came together to promote their 5K walks or races together as the Long Beach Trifecta.
Last year, the JFCS of Long Beach & West Orange County, U.S.VETS—Long Beach, and Meals on Wheels of Long Beach all had to scratch the physical events due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they each conducted a virtual 5K/10K.
That will be the case again in 2021, the groups announced last week.
Last year, a total of 405 people signed up for the three events, and a combined $126,000 was raised. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the decision was made to continue the virtual approach.
A virtual race is one in which the participant signs up and runs, walks, or rolls on their own. Organizers said in the release that live events still might take place if coronavirus conditions improve.
Early registration beginning Feb. 15 and updated information is available at lbtrifecta.org.