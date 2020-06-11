The Long Beach Medical Center Foundation announced Thursday that it had received a $1.5 million donation from the Don Temple Family Charitable Foundation.
A cardiac monitoring unit at the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute will be named after Temple. According to the medical center, the institute is one of the state's most comprehensive centers for diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of cardiovascular disease.
“Whenever our family has been admitted at Long Beach Medical Center, we always felt that we had access to the latest in technology and the finest physicians, along with a compassionate and efficient nursing team,” said Marlene Temple, Don Temple's wife and the president of the foundation board. Temple was a patient at Memorial several times in the last five years of his life, she said.
“Marlene, Don and the family’s foundation have been valued, longtime supporters and great friends of Long Beach Medical Center,” Sharon Thornton, president of MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center Foundation, said. “We are incredibly grateful and appreciative for this substantial gift. Their heartfelt support is extraordinary.”
The monitoring unit cares for patients with cardiovascular diagnoses and patients who are both pre- and post-cardiac surgery or procedure. This includes patients with chest pain, chronic heart failure, structural heart diagnoses and those with stable arrhythmias.