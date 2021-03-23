A refurbished and redesigned women's shower and restroom facility has opened at St. Luke's Episcopal Church for use by homeless women who have no place else to go.
St. Luke's long has provided services to the homeless population at the corner of Seventh Street and Atlantic Avenue. The church's Outreach-Shower Program typically serves 60 to 85 men and 20 to 40 women on Saturday mornings, providing meals, clothing and showers, according to a release.
"The new facilities gives the women more privacy in the shower and dressing areas and the option of taking a little more time,” Gail Mutke, program coordinator, said in the release.
The old women's facility only had one shower and one toilet. Now there are two showers and two toilets.
There also is a new laundry facility with two sets of washers and dryers.
A major grant from the Ahmanson Foundation, with more help from United Thank Offering and Long Beach Homeless Coalition paid for the work.
St. Luke's continued its homeless services throughout the previous year in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. For more information, go to www.stlukeslb.org.