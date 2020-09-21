A nonprofit and youth service veteran, Calvin Lyons, has been named the next president and CEO of Special Olympics Southern California.
Lyons takes over for Bill Shumard, who has led the organization for the last 15 years, and brought the headquarters to Long Beach. Lyons moves to Special Olympics from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles, where he was president and CEO for four years.
“As a parent of a child with an intellectual disability, I believe wholeheartedly in the power of Special Olympics and its mission to help our athletes reach their full potential, develop their physical fitness and health, and use the skills and confidence gained through sports to become even more empowered and respected individuals,” Lyons said in the release announcing his hiring.
Lyons starts his new job Monday, Sept. 28. Shumard will stay onboard part-time as president-emeritus through 2022.
Special Olympics Southern California serves 38,200 athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout the area. For more information, go to www.sosc.org.